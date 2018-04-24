Lottery ticket addict imprisoned for arson

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"I spent a lot of money at this lottery kiosk, so if I couldn't borrow money there, I would end all my troubles by burning down the lottery machine."A 41-year-old local lottery ticket buyer was sentenced to prison for four years for arson by Pudong New Area People's Court, Shanghai Morning Post reported Tuesday. The unemployed man, surnamed Xu, claimed to have spent over 6 million yuan on lottery tickets since 2010. He set fire to a lottery ticket kiosk on October 31, 2017, after his request to borrow money from the stand owner was declined. The fire was put out in time and no one was injured, though a ticket machine worth 1,794 yuan ($284.24) was destroyed.