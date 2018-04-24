Increase in prosecution of IP crimes in Shanghai

The 2017 procuratorate white paper on intellectual property (IP) issued by Shanghai People's Procuratorate shows that authorities approved 146 arrest cases and prosecuted 210 lawsuits of IP infringement in 2017, involving 241 and 388 suspects respectively, eastday.com reported Monday.



According to the white paper, cases of infringement on trademark rights accounted for a majority of all the cases in 2017, forming an obvious trend. Crimes selling counterfeit commodities with registered trademarks accounted for over 60 percent of all cases, which were followed by crimes counterfeiting registered trademarks.



The mass production of counterfeit products made by copying trademarks contributed to the phenomenon, Xu Yanping, deputy chief procurator of Shanghai People's Procuratorate told the media.



Data analysis on the IP infringement cases shows that sales of counterfeit products exist in both online and offline shops. Online promotions for counterfeit products are also widespread. Counterfeited trademarks usually have a high brand reputation.





