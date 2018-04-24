City to promote QR code tourism at local sites

Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration will perfect and promote the QR codes of the city's historic structures.



By establishing unified compatible standards and regulations on the texts, pictures, audio and video formats, Shanghai will carry out the setting up work of the first batch of QR code navigation system of historic buildings across the city, Shanghai municipal government announced on its official social networking platforms Tuesday.



The first batch QR codes include 44 historical features protection areas, 77 neighborhoods, 1,098 historic structures, 265 former residences of nation- and city-level well-known figures and some landmarks.

