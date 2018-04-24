Chinese should say no to internet porn and predators

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

A married Chinese man with overseas experience, employed in a Shanghai-based foreign company, reportedly earned an annual salary of one million yuan ($158,000). He is not bad-looking, he is in good health and has a height over 180 cm.This guy is the perfect combination of being tall, rich and handsome - known in Chinese lingo as gao fu shuai, thus having all the advantages to be a sharp seducer in bars and any other chic nightlife spot in Shanghai. Needless to say, he also uses social media platforms as a seducing weapon.The man, known by his online alias Hang Xian Sheng (literally Mr Hang, but the Chinese character Hang can also be pronounced Ben, meaning "clumsy," so Mr Clumsy let's say), used his manly charms in all the wrong ways. He voraciously dated nearly 100 women for two years or so, secretly recording their sexual encounters without the knowledge of his trusting victims, according to an April report published by Zhejiang news portal zjol.com.cn.He later sold all the sex video clips to an overseas Chinese student, who posted the videos online. Such videos quickly made Mr Clumsy notorious as their leading seducer, and he claimed a kind of cult status among his online fans.The sick voyeurism of Mr Clumsy ended abruptly when police arrested him in a high-end office building. A picture showing a guy in an awkward, squatting position talking to a woman, whose face was hidden, was said to be Mr Clumsy in police custody, confessing to his wife, who had no knowledge of her husband's secret life.Apparently, many of his victims were sophisticated, educated, metropolitan women, not just those looking for easy money by having sex with a rich guy. In full confidence of themselves and a sense of trust with the guy they dated, they fell prey to the predator.Mr Clumsy is a sick person for sure, but he is not alone. There are other predators just like him lurking around among the people, waiting for a chance to claim women as their sex trophies through secret videotaping or any other perverted ways.Admittedly, modern urban life has many trappings, lures and temptations. As they seek love and romance for a meaningful relationship, women must vigilantly protect themselves from Mr Clumsy and the like.The scourge of online porn is an issue that cannot be missed in the case of Mr Clumsy. In the internet age, online porn, with a dogged tenacity, continues to evolve with technological advancements. Waves of crackdowns have taken place, only to see online porn rise again using new technologies or in new areas.Mr Clumsy, as an educated business elite, used Chinese student studying overseas as his personal agent. Online platforms to distribute porn in this and other cases oftentimes are located overseas. Online discussion groups provide a hub to post porn ads to lure traffic to illicit sites and content. Veteran porn content distributors hide behind a labyrinth of online aliases and proxy servers, making the job of the police much harder.Vibrant, life-loving women with huge potential deserve safety and protection. With online porn, predators shame women and compromise human dignity. Do not let the predators prevail. Women should be brave enough to report online porn, just as conscientious citizens should do when they are harassed by pop-up ads as they surf online.Women and all citizens must join hands together in reporting any pornographic offense. Dial the emergency hot line and also use online complaint filing systems. Urge the authorities and regulators to do their work. It's definitely a long fight, but we are prepared to fight on.