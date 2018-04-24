Singapore to host 32nd ASEAN Summit

The 32nd ASEAN
Summit and related meetings will be hosted by Singapore, the Chair of ASEAN for 2018, from April 25 to 28, according to a press release issued by Singapore's Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will chair the ASEAN Summit
, which is the first gathering of the ASEAN Leaders hosted by Singapore this year.
According to the press release, the leaders will discuss ASEAN's priorities, as well as the challenges and opportunities that it faces, in line with the focus on strengthening ASEAN's resilience and innovation this year. They will also exchange views on regional and international developments.
The related meetings of the summit will include the 16th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting and the 17th ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting.
The two meetings will be chaired by Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, respectively, the press release implied.