China issues report on US human rights

China Tuesday published a report on the United States' human rights situation.



The report, titled "Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017," was released by the Information Office of the State Council, China's cabinet, in response to the Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2017 issued by the US State Department on April 20 local time.



China's report said the United States posed once again as "the guardian of human rights" and a self-styled "human rights judge" while its own human rights record remained tarnished and showed a continued deterioration tendency.

