CRRC supplying EMUs to Argentina

Rolling stock maker CRRC Corp (CRRC) signed an agreement with Argentina's Ministry of Transport
to supply 200 electric multiple units (EMUs) and parts for the Roca commuter network in Buenos Aires, domestic news site stcn.com reported on Tuesday.
The deal is worth $278 million, the report said. The trains will replace 20 Toshiba EMUs dating from 1983, which have reached the end of their useful operating life.
But CRRC has been facing challenges in global markets. In 2017, the number of its foreign orders slumped 40 percent short of the annual target, coming in at just $5.7 billion, media reports said in March.