Heng’an Group’s Finnish pulp deal

Finnish pulp producer Finnpulp announced on Monday that China's Heng'an Group has joined as an owner and investor for a planned major softwood pulp plant in Kuopio, eastern Finland.



Heng'an Group will invest 11.7 million euros ($14.29 million) in Finnpulp for a 36.5 percent stake. The Chinese investor has the option of raising its ownership to 49 percent, said Finnpulp.



The Chinese willingness to invest makes it possible to start planning of the plant, described as the largest softwood pulp plant globally. Earlier, Finnpulp said production may start in 2021, with annual output at 1.2 million tons.

