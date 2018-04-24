Huawei 5G roadshow in Europe

Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co started its fifth-generation (5G) truck roadshow in Madrid, Spain on Monday, with 5G innovations including self-driven cars, drones and virtual reality drawing public attention, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The roadshow is a demonstration center for Huawei's 5G technologies and will visit 40 cities in 10 European countries in the coming three months.



Huawei Spain CEO Tony Jin Yong said that the company is expected to invest $800 million in research and development for 5G development. To ensure that ultra-fast 5G networks are effective, Huawei is collaborating with more than 280 partners around the world to develop a solid ecosystem, he said.





