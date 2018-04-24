Abu Dhabi, Shanghai project

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the emirate's international financial center, has agreed in principle with the Shanghai Stock Exchange to cooperate in establishing an exchange focusing on China's foreign trade and investment, ADGM said on Monday.
The partners signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the exchange in Abu Dhabi. It will cater to investors involved in the China-proposed Belt and Road
initiative.
Chinese financial institutions have approached ADGM to discuss the financial environment in Abu Dhabi, said Richard Teng, chief executive of ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority.