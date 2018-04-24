Khorgas Port sees increase in imports and exports in Q1

Source:Xinhua-Global Times Published: 2018/4/24 21:48:40





Khorgas Port in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region saw a rise in imports and exports in the first quarter of 2018.From January to March, imports and exports at the land port bordering Kazakhstan hit 23.9 billion yuan ($3.8 billion), up 9 percent year-on-year.Throughput reached 7.5 million tons, an increase of 12 percent compared with the same period last year, mainly driven by exports.Customs said that increased exports of mechanical, electrical and agricultural products had contributed most to the growth.Located about 670 kilometers from regional capital Urumqi, Khorgas was once a busy pass on the ancient Silk Road