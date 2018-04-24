BOE sees surge in profits

Chinese panel display producer BOE Technology Group Co posted its best performance last year, with a surge in profit.



BOE saw its net profit quadruple to 7.6 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in 2017, according to a report filed with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Revenue rose 36.1 percent to 93.8 billion yuan.



The production of display screens and sensors, the company's main business, generated most of the increases, while its smart system business resulted in a loss of 70 million yuan.





