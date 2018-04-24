Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/24 21:53:40
71,000

The number of intellectual property rights cases handled in South China's Guangdong Province in 2017.

9.8 percent

The growth of China's electricity consumption in the first quarter of the year, the fastest quarterly growth since 2012.

9.8 percent

Growth of consumption of natural gas in the first quarter, which rose to 71.2 billion cubic meters, official data showed on Tuesday.

154 million tons

Apparent consumption of oil in the first three months, up 5.5 percent year-on-year, according to official data.

Posted in: ECONOMY
