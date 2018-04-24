Germany pledges ‘perfect’ Euro 2024

Germany on Tuesday submitted its official bid book for Euro 2024, saying the tournament would offer "perfect" organization and an atmosphere to match as it looks to land its first major soccer event since the 2006 World Cup. Turkey is the only other country bidding but Germany is seen as the clear ­favorite.



European soccer's ruling body UEFA is set to announce the winner on September 27.



"We are submitting an excellent bid concept for a perfectly organized tournament, which offers a great opportunity for UEFA to further develop European football," German Football Association President Reinhard Grindel told reporters.



Grindel had Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm, a bid ambassador, by his side as he handed in their file at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.



"Euro 2024 staged in the heart of Europe will enable all of the participants to be given the best possible support by their fans," Grindel said.



Turkey is expected to submit its bid book later this week, UEFA said.



UEFA will evaluate the bid books and publish a written report on each one by September.



The 2020 European Championship will be staged at ­venues across Europe to mark UEFA's 60th anniversary.



