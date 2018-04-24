China issues ‘Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017’

China Tuesday published a report on the US' human rights situation.



The report, titled "Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017," was released by the Information Office of the State Council, China's cabinet, in response to the Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2017 issued by the US State Department on April 20.



China's report said the US posed once again as "the guardian of human rights" and a self-styled "human rights judge" while its own human rights record showed continued deterioration.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Monday that the Chinese government pays great attention to protecting and improving human rights. China has achieved historic progress in human rights protection since the establishment of the People's Republic, especially during the four decades of reform and opening-up, Lu said. China opposes politicizing the human rights issue, he said.



Xinhua

