Armenia unites to mark Ottoman massacres after leader quits

Armenians on Tuesday marked the anniversary of the massacre of 1.5 million of their kin by Ottoman forces in 1915, in a show of unity a day after leader Serzh Sarkisian resigned following days of mass protests.



The commemorations are a hugely emotional event for the South Caucasus country and Armenians of all stripes flocked to a hilltop memorial in the capital Yerevan with flowers in their hands to honor the victims of the World War I-era killings.



This year's events were held a day after Sarkisian, who the opposition accused of a blatant power grab, stunned the country by saying he was in the wrong and resigning just days after being elected prime minister.



The acting head of government, Karen Karapetyan, appealed for unity after the wrenching political turmoil, with talks set for Wednesday with protest leader Nikol Pashinyan to discuss the transfer of power.



Russia - which has a military base in Armenia - appealed for stability but said it would not interfere.



Many Armenians said it was important the country managed to avoid bloodletting ahead of the highly symbolic commemorations.



"Thank God Armenian blood was not shed on the eve of the Genocide Remembrance Day," Seyran Halachyan, 58, told AFP at the foot of the hilltop memorial, the country's most visited landmark.



Ashot Minasyan, 72, said he was grateful to Sarkisian for not crushing peaceful protests and "leaving without bloodshed."



Karapetyan thanked all political forces for heeding his call for unity in the former Soviet republic.



"We are going through a difficult new phase in our history," he said in a statement.



"Today we show the world that despite difficulties and unresolved domestic issues we are together and united. This is our duty to the genocide's innocent victims."



Pashinyan, who led the mass demonstrations, was expected to lead supporters to the memorial later Tuesday.





