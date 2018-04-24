Syrian army gains headway to fight IS in southern Damascus

Photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows smoke rising from the Islamic State militant's positions in the Hajar al-Aswad neighbourhood, south of Damascus, Syria. The Syrian army is advancing in the battles against the Islamic State (IS) in southern Damascus, Syrian SANA news agency reported on Sunday. The infantry units of the Syrian army are advancing in the battle against IS in Hajar al-Aswad area in southern Damascus from several directions, capturing on the outskirts of that area, according to the report.(Xinhua/Hummam Sheikh Ali)

Photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows a Syrian soldier aiming his machine gun on the Islamic State militant's positions in the Hajar al-Aswad neighbourhood, south of Damascus, Syria. The Syrian army is advancing in the battles against the Islamic State (IS) in southern Damascus, Syrian SANA news agency reported on Sunday. The infantry units of the Syrian army are advancing in the battle against IS in Hajar al-Aswad area in southern Damascus from several directions, capturing on the outskirts of that area, according to the report.(Xinhua/Hummam Sheikh Ali)

