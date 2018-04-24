Kim visits Chinese embassy, hospital

North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
visited the Chinese embassy in Pyongyang on Monday to express deep sympathy over a bus accident that killed 32 Chinese tourists and critically injured two, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry saying on Tuesday that China thanks Kim for his visit.
The accident occurred on Sunday when a bus crashed off a bridge in North Hwanghae Province. Four North Koreans had also been killed in the accident.
"Upon learning about this unfortunate accident, the Chinese side coordinated efforts with relevant DPRK authorities to carry out emergency rescue, make necessary arrangements for follow-up matters and conduct an investigation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told reporters during a daily press conference.
Kim asked Chinese Ambassador Li Jinjun to extend his sincere condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the families of the bereaved and the injured.
Kim also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated, Lu said.