CMC vice chairman meets with Russian defense minister

Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu in Beijing on Tuesday.



China-Russia relations have reached a new level thanks to the push by the heads of state of both countries in recent years, said Xu, adding that bilateral military cooperation has consistently maintained positive development momentum.



China and Russia need to strengthen strategic coordination to further enhance the cohesion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which has entered a new development phase, said Xu.



Russia has made it its diplomacy priority to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination with China and will continue to deepen cooperation with China so as to jointly tackle new security threats, and maintain regional and world peace and stability, Shoygu said.

