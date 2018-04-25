Tanzania has no plans to leave International Criminal Court: minister

The Tanzanian government said on Tuesday it has no plans to pull out of the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC), explaining that challenges and reforms in the ICC should be fought from within.



Palamagamba Kabudi, Tanzanian Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, told the visiting Israeli Minister for Justice, Ayelet Shaked, that Tanzania will remain a member of the ICC but it will press for reforms within the global court.



"We share concerns raised by fellow African countries that the ICC was operating in a manner that was biased against Africa," said Kabudi.



The minister said most of the African countries felt that the ICC has been biased against Africa, saying the best way to challenge the system was to fight within the ICC.



Kabudi was responding to a question raised by the visiting Israeli Justice Minister on Tanzania's position on speculations that most of the African countries were intending to pull out of the ICC.



Last year, Burundi became the first country in the world to withdraw from the ICC, while The Gambia and South Africa were also threatening to pull out.

