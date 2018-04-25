US major pro-gun group boosted by biggest fundraising month in 15 years

The political arm of the National Rifle Association (NRA), the most influential anti-gun control group in the United States, raised record money in March, marking the month as its biggest fundraising month in 15 years, according to the Federal Election.



The sum is 1.6 million dollars more than the fund raised in February and 1.5 million dollars more than in March, 2017, said a TheHill news daily report, noting that most donations originated from small donors who gave less than 200 dollars.



The fundraising haul came just one month after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead and numerous others injured.



In the wake of the shooting, millions of Americans across the country, led by student survivors, took to the streets to protest mass shootings and advocate for stricter gun control policies.

