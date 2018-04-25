Burundian president swears in government ministers

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza on Tuesday swore in 21 ministers forming the new government of the east African nation, with five new faces.



The ceremony took place at the parliament house in the north of the capital Bujumbura. In their oath, each minister swore fidelity to the Burundian unity charter, the nation's constitution and other laws.



They also pledged to combat genocide ideologies, all kinds of discrimination and to promote human rights and liberties.



The five new ministers include the youths, posts and information technologies minister; higher education and scientific research minister; public health and AIDS control minister; trade, industry and tourism minister; and foreign affairs minister.

