South-East European countries' meeting focuses on EU enlargement

Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar hosted a plenary meeting of prime ministers of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) on Tuesday at the mansion of Brdo pri Kranju near Ljubljana, focusing on the future of the initiative.



Addressing the press after the meeting of SEECP, the regional body, Cerar said that much of the debate focused on recent European Commission's reports on the bloc's enlargement to the Western Balkans, according to the Slovenian Press Agency STA.



The prime minister congratulateed to Macedonia and Albania, which were given the green light to start EU accession talks, during which "Slovenia has remained a very active advocate of the EU enlargement both within EU institutions and as part of our bilateral activities."



He said that Slovenia would continue to support countries on their path to the EU and NATO.



However, according to the STA, the Slovenian prime minister warned that the enlargement process was based on the implementation of the necessary reforms and meeting of the accession criteria.

