S. African Parliament adopts terms of reference for inquiry into Gupta citizenship

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday unanimously adopted the terms of reference for the inquiry into the granting of citizenship to the controversial Indian Gupta family.



The inquiry follows an instruction by House Chairperson for Committees, Cedric Frolick for parliamentary committees to probe allegations of state capture involving the Gupta family.



Following various interactions with various ministers, and departmental officials, the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs resolved to institute an inquiry on the process undertaken to grant the family their naturalization status, the committee said in a statement emailed to Xinhua.



The Guptas are accused of collaborating with former president Jacob Zuma and a number of senior officials in looting from the state coffers, known as state capture.



The Guptas have been on the run since South African law enforcement agencies issued a warrant to arrest them late last year.



The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has been under fire for granting citizenship to the Guptas in the early 2000s.



The agreed terms of reference will have two phases, with the first phase to entail the committee to collect information from the DHA and relevant stakeholders, the committee said.



This phase will also include a call to the general public to provide the committee with any information the public might have in relation to the matter under inquiry, according to the committee.



This phase is already underway and should be concluded within a short time, the committee said.



It said the first phase will determine if there is need for the committee to move to the second phase, which will entail a session or sessions where the committee will interview witnesses.



Phase One will also determine if there is a need for an evidence leader to take the process forward, said the committee.



There was also unanimous agreement that the terms of reference must be broad enough to ensure that this matter is investigated thoroughly, said the committee.



As a result, the committee agreed that it will also look into foreign employees working within companies of the Gupta family to assess if they had received their work permits as per the prescripts of the law.



The committee committed itself to thoroughly investigate the matter and to leave no stone unturned.



"The primary consideration of the committee is ensuring accountability and ensuring that our laws as passed by this Parliament are respected and enforced," said Donald Gumede, Acting Committee Chairperson.



The move drew immediate applause from the ruling African National Congress (ANC).



"As the ANC, we will ensure that this inquiry is conducted thoroughly and speedily to ensure that this matter is fairly and transparently brought to finalization," the party said.



The South African people have entrusted the ANC to safeguard the laws of this country and "we shall not fall short on our mandate," said Hlomane Chauke,the Acting Whip of the ANC Study Group on Home Affairs.

