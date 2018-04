Myanmar President U Win Myint will visit Singapore and attend the 32nd summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ), according to an announcement of Myanmar's Ministry of International Cooperation Wednesday.The visit will be made at the invitation of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.The 32nd ASEAN summit will begin on Wednesday and last until Saturday.It will be U Win Myint's first foreign trip after he took office on March 30.