Chinese police seize 1.3 tonnes of cocaine

Police in south China's Shenzhen city have detained 10 suspects and seized 1.3 tonnes of cocaine worth of over 1 billion yuan (160 million US dollars), according to the public security department of Guangdong Province Tuesday.



The police received a tip-off in July 2017 and set up a task force. In August, they arrested five suspects and confiscated 40 kg of cocaine in a residential area in Shenzhen.



Following the suspects' interrogation, the police found another three suspects in Guangzhou in February attempting to smuggle 1,291 kg of cocaine.



The investigation revealed that they had taken orders from two more suspects who transported the drugs from South America. The two fled abroad but were extradited in March.



Further investigation and evidence collection are underway.

