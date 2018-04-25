Around 1,300 Chinese exhibitors participate in Hanover Fair 2018

A DS 7 Crossback vehicle of Groupe PSA, using "Connected Vehicle Modula Platform" and equipped with Huawei technology for new connected services, is on display at the booth of Huawei at Hanover Fair 2018 in Hanover, Germany. Around 1,300 Chinese exhibitors participate in Hanover Fair this year. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

The production of customized product with Haier's COSMOPlat is displayed at the booth of Haier at Hanover Fair 2018 in Hanover, Germany, April 24, 2018. Around 1,300 Chinese exhibitors participate in Hanover Fair this year. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

A visitor experiences VR device at the booth of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation at Hanover Fair 2018 in Hanover, Germany, April 24, 2018. Around 1,300 Chinese exhibitors participate in Hanover Fair this year. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

People visit the booths of Chinese exhibitors at Hanover Fair 2018 in Hanover, Germany, April 24, 2018. Around 1,300 Chinese exhibitors participate in Hanover Fair this year. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)