Egypt becomes world's 3rd largest fiberglass producer with China's help

Staff members work in a fiber production workshop of Jushi Egypt in Ain Sokhna, Egypt, on April 18, 2018. Jushi Egypt, a branch of China's fiberglass giant Jushi, located in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in Ain Sokhna district of the eastern province of Suez. Jushi is a tenant company of China's TEDA corporation, one of the oldest and largest industrial developers of the SCZone. Hiring some 1,800 employees, including 1,750 Egyptians, the fiberglass firm helped Egypt become world's third largest producer of fiberglass after the United States and China. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

An Egyptian employee works in Jushi Egypt in Ain Sokhna, Egypt, on April 18, 2018. Jushi Egypt, a branch of China's fiberglass giant Jushi, located in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in Ain Sokhna district of the eastern province of Suez. Jushi is a tenant company of China's TEDA corporation, one of the oldest and largest industrial developers of the SCZone. Hiring some 1,800 employees, including 1,750 Egyptians, the fiberglass firm helped Egypt become world's third largest producer of fiberglass after the United States and China. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Staff members work in a fiber production workshop of Jushi Egypt in Ain Sokhna, Egypt, on April 18, 2018. Jushi Egypt, a branch of China's fiberglass giant Jushi, located in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in Ain Sokhna district of the eastern province of Suez. Jushi is a tenant company of China's TEDA corporation, one of the oldest and largest industrial developers of the SCZone. Hiring some 1,800 employees, including 1,750 Egyptians, the fiberglass firm helped Egypt become world's third largest producer of fiberglass after the United States and China. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

People visit an exhibition in TEDA Cooperation Zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in Ain Sokhna, Egypt, on April 18, 2018. Jushi Egypt, a branch of China's fiberglass giant Jushi, located in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in Ain Sokhna district of the eastern province of Suez. Jushi is a tenant company of China's TEDA corporation, one of the oldest and largest industrial developers of the SCZone. Hiring some 1,800 employees, including 1,750 Egyptians, the fiberglass firm helped Egypt become world's third largest producer of fiberglass after the United States and China. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)