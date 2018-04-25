Edible roses in Bajie, SW China's Yunnan

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/4/25 10:39:26

Villagers process edible roses in Bajie subdistrict of Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 24, 2018. Planting area of edible roses, a major ingredient of Yunnan's flower cake, has reached 10000 mu (about 667 hectares) in the city. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)


 

Villagers process edible roses in Bajie subdistrict of Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 24, 2018. Planting area of edible roses, a major ingredient of Yunnan's flower cake, has reached 10000 mu (about 667 hectares) in the city. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)


 
 

A villager picks edible roses in Bajie subdistrict of Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 24, 2018. Planting area of edible roses, a major ingredient of Yunnan's flower cake, has reached 10000 mu (about 667 hectares) in the city. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)


 

A villager picks edible roses in Bajie subdistrict of Anning City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 24, 2018. Planting area of edible roses, a major ingredient of Yunnan's flower cake, has reached 10000 mu (about 667 hectares) in the city. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus