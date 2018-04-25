DiDi launches auto alliance to build integrated car operator platform

Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing has partnered with 31 auto industry firms to build an integrated car operator platform, the company announced Tuesday.



Domestic and foreign firms, like BAIC, Bosch, BYD and Toyota, joined the DiDi Auto Alliance, which brings together resources and strengths of DiDi and 31 founding partners from areas of original equipment manufacturing, parts and components manufacturing, electric vehicle (EV) services and digital mapping.



Key areas of cooperation include auto sales and leasing, services, finance, fleet operation and car-sharing, and co-development of vehicles and industry standards.



Cheng Wei, Didi founder and CEO, said the alliance aims to embrace the upcoming transportation revolution as the future auto industry will be driven by coordinated advances in new energy vehicles, intelligent driving technologies and shared mobility modes.



DiDi will leverage its big-data analysis, business scale, operational expertise and network resources to develop with partners integrated auto solutions on car leasing, sharing and after-sales service platforms, Cheng said.



The alliance will explore designing and making a new-generation EV car custom-made for safer and smarter ride-sharing services.



DiDi now provides up to 30 million daily rides for passengers. It plans to have 10 million EVs on its platform by 2028.

