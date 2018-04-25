Suspect of Toronto van attack to appear in court Tuesday

People pay tribute to the victims of the vehicle attack at the site where a van struck pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, April 23, 2018. The number of people who died of injuries has increased to 10 after a van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto's northern suburb on Monday, police said.Photo: Xinhua

The man suspected of driving a van to attack pedestrians in a bustling area here Monday is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning, CTV has reported.Police said charges have been brought against the suspect named Alek Minassian, who is a 25-year-old student at Seneca College.He was arrested after a brief sidewalk standoff with a police officer not far from the carnage where a van killed 10 people and injured 15 others.H Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday evening that his government is monitoring the situation closely. He offered his condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed, adding that "we should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities."Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the van attack is not part of a plot that poses a threat to national security."I've had the opportunity to consult with the senior officials of the security and police agencies of the Government of Canada, and on the basis of all available information at the present time there would appear to be no national security connection to this particular incident," Goodale said at a press conference in Toronto Monday night.There was no information to change Canada's risk level and the "horrendous" events "do not appear to be connected in any way to national security," Goodale said.The incident occurred about 29 km from the city center, where foreign ministers from the G7 countries were meeting to discuss world issues. Goodale said that all the foreign ministers he was meeting with expressed their support and sympathy over the incident.