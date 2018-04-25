Ship-borne fighter jets take off from aircraft carrier Liaoning

The aircraft carrier Liaoning battle group steam on the sea. The aircraft carrier Liaoning (Hull 16), several guided-missile destroyers, frigates and dozens of aircraft attached to the Navy of the Chinese People's Liberation Army took part in a combat exercise at an unidentified area east of the Bashi Channel in the western Pacific on Apr. 20. The exercise was a routine arrangement as a part of the PLA Navy's annual training plan. (Photo/eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Sailors participate in a Foreign Object Debris (FOD) walk-down on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier Liaoning (Hull 16) of the Chinese PLA Navy prior to flight operations in western Pacific.

The aircraft carrier Liaoning battle group steam on the sea.

A J-15 fighter jet takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Liaoning (Hull 16).

The aircraft carrier Liaoning (Hull 16) steams in the western Pacific.

A J-15 fighter jet taxis out of the hangar aboard the aircraft carrier Liaoning (Hull 16).