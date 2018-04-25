Russian air defenses intercept attacks on its Hmeimim base in Syria: reports

Russian air defenses at Hmeimim airbase in Syria had intercepted and destroyed several unidentified objects targeting the base, according to Russian media reports.



"On April 24, the airspace monitoring facilities at Russia's Hmeimim airbase detected a group of small-size unidentified airborne targets approaching the base," Sputnik news agency quoted an airbase spokesperson as saying on Tuesday.



All the targets were destroyed by air defense means deployed at the base. There were no damage or casualties due to the attempted attack, added the spokesperson.



Hmeimim base in the northwestern province of Latakia, Syria, is the largest Russian-run military facility in the country.



Russian positions in Syria, including its embassy in the capital Damascus, have repeatedly been targeted by rebels who oppose Russia's role in supporting the Syrian government.



Earlier in January, the Russian defense military reported that 13 drones had been used to attack two of its military facilities in Syria, but were captured or destroyed by Russian servicemen.

