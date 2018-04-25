15 hospitalized after affected by smoke in ongoing dump fire in Myanmar's Yangon

A total of 15 people have been hospitalized with over 60 receiving healthcare from mobile team for being affected by smoke and fume from an ongoing dump fire in Myanmar's Yangon, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday.



The huge fire at a 121-hectare dump site in Hteinpin Cemetery in the former capital's Hlaingtharya township has been burning since last Saturday.



The fire and the foul-smelling smoke from the burning garbage has affected several nearby townships in western Yangon, giving rise to health problems.



The bad smell from the burning smoke was widely felt on Tuesday afternoon in far downtown areas.



Health authorities have alerted people to take precaution against the poisonous carbon monoxide which will result in coughing and choking.



Firefighters fear that it may take more days to completely put out the fire.



Local authorities are trying to measure the air pollution in the region.



The landfill, which stores all the garbage collected in Yangon, has been managed by the Yangon City Development Committee for more than two decades.

