Three wounded in US shooting

Three people including two local police officers were shot and wounded Tuesday in Dallas, Texas, the United States.



The shooting started with a call from an off-duty Dallas police officer who was working at a Home Depot, a home supply store in Dallas.



The officer had detained a suspect and called for assistance with the arrest about 4:15 pm local time (2215 GMT), police said.



When the other officers arrived, the suspect took out a handgun and shot the two responding officers and a Home Depot loss prevention officer.



The suspect fled the scene. The off-duty officer was not injured. All three victims were transported to local hospital.



Later, police caught the suspect after a five hour manhunt and a high-speed chase.

