Women, children live in displaced person camp in N Afghanistan

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows displaced women receive water from a local water pump line at a displaced person camp in the southern part of Mazar-i- Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan. Water scarcity emanated from lack of precipitation in late 2017 and early this year has affected the live of 500,000 children in Afghanistan, the UNICEF warned Tuesday. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Afghan displaced children sit on a mud wall at a displaced person camp in the southern part of Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan on April 20, 2018. Water scarcity emanated from lack of precipitation in late 2017 and early this year has affected the live of 500,000 children in Afghanistan, the UNICEF warned Tuesday. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

An Afghan displaced child carries water by hand cart at a displaced person camp in the southern part of Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan, April 20, 2018. Water scarcity emanated from lack of precipitation in late 2017 and early this year has affected the live of 500,000 children in Afghanistan, the UNICEF warned Tuesday. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

A woman washes clothes at a displaced person camp in the southern part of Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan on April 20, 2018. Water scarcity emanated from lack of precipitation in late 2017 and early this year has affected the live of 500,000 children in Afghanistan, the UNICEF warned Tuesday. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Photo taken on April 20, 2018 shows displaced people carry barrels to receive water from a local water pump line at a displaced person camp in the southern part of Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, Afghanistan. Water scarcity emanated from lack of precipitation in late 2017 and early this year has affected the live of 500,000 children in Afghanistan, the UNICEF warned Tuesday. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)