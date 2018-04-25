Rural living environment improved in E China's Zhejiang

Photo taken on April 10, 2018 shows the newly-built houses in Wen Village of Dongqiao Town in Fuyang District in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment of villages. At the end of 2017, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed the overhauls. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Combo photo shows the Yu Village of Tianhuangping Town in Anji County in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, in the 1980s (up, file photo) and on April 24, 2018. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment of villages. At the end of 2017, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed the overhauls. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows the Xitang ancient town in Jiashan County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment of villages. At the end of 2017, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed the overhauls. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children play on the bank of a river in Qingyang Village of Shimen Town in Jiangshan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2018. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment of villages. At the end of 2017, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed the overhauls. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows a waterfront road near Shimen Village of Zhaitan Township in Songyang County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment of villages. At the end of 2017, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed the overhauls. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo taken on April 21, 2018 shows the blooming flowers at a garden in Xinjinggang Village of Ganyao Town in Jiashan County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment of villages. At the end of 2017, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed the overhauls. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A man takes photos of an oldstreet in Maming Village in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 23, 2018. From the year of 2015, local government began to restore the old buildings on both sides of the streets. Since 2003, Zhejiang has implemented a project to overhaul the living environment of villages. At the end of 2017, 97 percent of villages in the province had completed the overhauls. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)