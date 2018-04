5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's SE Adiyaman

Photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows a building damaged in an earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey. An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Turkey's southeastern Adiyaman province early Tuesday, injuring 39 people. No deaths have yet been reported. (Xinhua)

Rescuers work at a building damaged in an earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey, April 24, 2018. An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Turkey's southeastern Adiyaman province early Tuesday, injuring 39 people. No deaths have yet been reported. (Xinhua)

Rescuers work at a building damaged in an earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey, April 24, 2018. An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Turkey's southeastern Adiyaman province early Tuesday, injuring 39 people. No deaths have yet been reported. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 24, 2018 shows a building damaged in an earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey. An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Turkey's southeastern Adiyaman province early Tuesday, injuring 39 people. No deaths have yet been reported. (Xinhua)