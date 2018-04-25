Chinese lawmakers mull punishment for people who 'glorify wars of invasion'

Chinese lawmakers are reviewing a draft law to protect the reputation and honor of heroes and martyrs, vowing to punish those who "glorify wars of invasion" and disturb the social order.



People who profane the deeds and spirit of the heroes and martyrs and those who glorify wars or acts of invasion and disturb the social order shall be punished, according to the second draft law submitted to the top legislature for review on Wednesday.



The wording was added following recent disturbing incidents in which a handful of persons dressed in Japanese WWII army uniforms and spread the photos online to glorify the war of invasion, triggering strong public backlash.



The legislation aims to promote patriotism and socialist core values, said the draft.

