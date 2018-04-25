Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I told him that the parking lot was too cold and he could go to my apartment where nobody else was there."So said a woman surnamed Meng who used her wit to thwart a would-be rapist late last year. Meng was going home at about 3 am after working the night shift in November last year when a man surnamed Huo spotted her entering a residential compound in Haidian district. Huo was drunk after having dinner with his friends and followed her into the elevator in her building. Huo pressed the button for underground floor B2, and Meng pressed the button for the third floor. The elevator went to the lower floor first, and when the door opened at B2, Huo forced Meng to get out and attempted to rape her in the parking lot. Meng pretended to comply and invited him to her home instead. Huo agreed, and when they neared Meng's apartment, she shouted for help in the corridor, which caused Huo to run away. He was arrested on December 20 by local police and was recently prosecuted. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)