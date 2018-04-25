Figuratively speaking

5 - the number of years that a suspect surnamed Zhao had been at large before being arrested by police in Tongzhou district recently. On April 16, the Tongzhou police got a tip that a man who was suspected of rape showed up in a local residential compound. After investigating, the police found that the man had registered to be a food delivery man in Beijing with false personal information after running away from his hometown. He was arrested by the police the next day. Zhao confessed that he fled from his hometown after he raped someone in February 2013.



26,000 - the amount of money in yuan ($4,123) that the Changping District People's Court asked a man surnamed Yu to compensate a man surname Xu recently. Both Yu and Xu used electric bikes to pick up passengers at railway stations for money. On June 18, 2017, Yu and Xu had a conflict when Xu jumped the line to "grab" Yu's business. Yu beat up Xu, damaging his teeth, eyes and lips. Xu sued Yu in the Changping District People's Court. Yu did not contest the court's ruling.



3 - the number of mini gardens that were recently built in the Xizongbu Hutong in Dongcheng district. Since the renovation over the past year, the number of shops in the hutong has been reduced from 37 unlicensed entities to six licensed shops. The Xizongbu Hutong has also become the first one in the Jianguomen area to prohibit cars. In the future, the "no parking hutong" model will be further promoted in the Jianguomen area.



4 - the number of new fast direct bus routes that will be put into operation on April 26, according to the Beijing Public Transport Group. The routes will facilitate people who commute between the Central Business District and sections of Beijing, including the Mencheng area in Mentougou district, the Shanhou area in Haidian district and Gucheng in Shijingshan district. The price of a bus ticket ranges from five yuan to 15 yuan, and passengers can get a discount if they use a smart transport card.





