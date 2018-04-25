Report lists continued U.S. human rights violations in other countries

Graphics shows the US-led military operations in other countries have caused heavy civilian casualties, according to the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017 released by China on April 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

The US-led military operations in other countries have caused heavy civilian casualties, according to the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2017 released by China on Tuesday.Military operations in Syria caused a large number of civilian casualties, the report said, citing media reports.The US-led coalition and Marines had reportedly bombed or shelled at least 12 schools, 15 mosques, 15 bridges as well as residential neighborhoods, hospitals, cultural relics and refugee camp, according to www.motherjones.com.The Muslim Times website reported on June 24, 2017 that the US military had attacked Syrian government forces "at least four times in recent months" , including a missile strike in April against a Syrian airfield. Myles Hoenig, an American political analyst, said the United States was violating the UN Charter by conducting a war of aggression against Syria.In a hearing of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, former Guantanamo detainee Djamel Ameziane prepared a written statement saying he was detained for 11 years, faced prolonged incommunicado detention, multiple forms of torture, and never received a judicial determination regarding the legality of his detention, the report quoted Al Jazeera website as saying.Also, according to a report of The USA Today website, the U.N. and human rights organizations had criticized U.S. authorities for creating a "legal black hole" in Guantanamo allowing for the infinite detention of suspects without charge, and for holding many of the detainees for more than a decade.The report released by China also said that the United States has made cyber warfare tools, citing WikiLeaks information that the U.S. National Security Agency operators had hacked into Pakistani mobile networks and had been spying on hundreds of IP addresses in the country.The report was released by the Information Office of the State Council, China's cabinet, in response to the U.S. Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2017.