Art Beijing showcases contemporary and classic art from around the world

The annual Art Beijing, one of China's best-known art expos, opened to the public on Sunday, with 160 international galleries, art centers and institutions showcasing the best in contemporary and classic art.



According to a press release sent to the Global Times on Tuesday, the expo has introduced a new section, Hi 21, to display art from young promising talents, in addition to its four routine sections that feature contemporary, classic, design and public art.



A total of 160 art organizations from 14 countries and regions are showcasing their artists' work and participating in various talks and exchange events.



Additionally, Art Beijing is working with various embassies located in Beijing to hold a series lectures aimed at promoting international art exchanges.





