International diplomats visit Xu Beihong-tribute exhibition in Beijing

A visitor explores the Xu Beihong exhibition Photo: IC
Diplomats from international embassies in Beijing took part in an event hosted by the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) and the Silk Road
Cities Alliance on Friday that saw them visit the ongoing Xu Beihong: Living Art Forever
exhibition at the CAFA Musuem.
These diplomats represented the United Nations, European Union and countries and regions such as Germany, South Korea, Singapore and Pakistan.
Fan Di'an, president of CAFA, called art a universal language that needs no translation to be understood, going on to say that art has played an important role in exchanges between China and other countries.
Xu Beihong (1895-1953) was one of the first Chinese artists to advocate that art should reflect modern China instead of continually looking to the past.