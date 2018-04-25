HQ-9 anti-aircraft missiles flare the sky

An HQ-9 air defense missile system attached to a surface-to-air missile brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command fires surface-to-air missiles at simulated aerial target during a live-fire operation in mid-April, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Jianghai)

The picture shows the HQ-9 air defense missile systems attached to a surface-to-air missile brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command during a live-fire training exercise in mid-April, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Jianghai)

Soldiers assigned to a surface-to-air missile brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command cheer and fling their hats into the air after completing a live-fire operation successfully in mid-April, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhu Jianghai)

