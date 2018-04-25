London's Parliament Square gets first statue of a woman

A statue of 19th century British feminist leader Millicent Fawcett was unveiled in London's Parliament Square on Tuesday, the first monument honoring a woman in a space previously occupied by 11 statues of men.



Fawcett led campaigning for women to be given the vote in Britain, and the unveiling of the statue was the high point in a series of events marking 100 years since some women were granted that right for the first time in 1918.



The bronze is by Turner Prize-winning artist Gillian Wearing - the first statue by a woman to stand in the square.



Prime Minister Theresa May said during the unveiling ceremony that she would not be standing there today, in that role, had it not been for Fawcett's struggle.



Reuters

