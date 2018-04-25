Shanghai rebar futures rise to almost 7-week high on firmer seasonal demand

Chinese steel futures climbed to their highest in nearly seven weeks on Wednesday, supported by a sustained drop in inventories of the building material as seasonal demand gained steam.



Steel consumption in China, the world's top buyer, is usually strongest in April and May, when the construction sector is at its busiest time of the year.



Stockpiles of construction steel product rebar at Chinese traders had fallen 21 percent to 7.69 million tons on Friday from a five-year high hit in mid-March.



"That represents the recovery in end-user demand," said Kevin Bai, an analyst at Beijing-based CRU consultancy.



The most actively traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 3,581 yuan ($568) a ton by the midday break, after earlier hitting its strongest level since March 9 at 3,594 yuan.



Resumed steel production, which came about after winter restrictions to prevent smog were lifted in mid-March, is keeping price gains in check, said Bai.



China's average daily steel output rose to 2.39 million tons in March, the highest since September.



"Supply is resuming and after the seasonal demand recovery, I think the supply and demand fundamentals will loosen again and that will pressure prices," said Bai.



Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 473 yuan a ton, after a five-day run-up that pushed the price to a one-month peak on Monday.



Iron ore for delivery to the Port of Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province dropped 0.6 percent to $67.26 a ton on Tuesday, according to Metal Bulletin.



