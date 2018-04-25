Sorghum importers in desperation

Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2018/4/25 17:48:40

Authorities urged to waive deposits on stranded US goods





China's



One source said his company was asking the Chinese authorities to impose the new tariffs only on cargoes loaded at US ports after April 18, in a bid to protect almost a dozen vessels carrying US sorghum that have already started sailing.



A second source at a private importer based in eastern China said a group of companies, including at least one State-owned firm, met MOFCOM officials to discuss concessions for the new tariff, but did not disclose details of the meeting.



The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.



Traders have said that it was not clear if the deposit would be refunded in the future, after being paid to the government. But they said that, even if it was returned at some point, raising the funds now was adding crippling costs to the business.



MOFCOM did not respond to a request for comment.



Chinese importers will likely have to pay the deposit and face the biggest risk from the levy. With the deposit, an average cargo of 60,000 tons of sorghum is now worth about $27 million, almost double the value before the scheme.



Multiple grain traders based in Asia said importers are rushing to sell stranded shipments at big discounts. Prices were as low as $150-$160 per ton, well below the $230-$240 value before China's move last week to impose the deposits.



Buyers in the Middle East and South East Asia were in the market looking for bargains.





