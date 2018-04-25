Stocks down on energy, property shares losses

Chinese mainland stocks closed down on Wednesday as gains in healthcare firms were offset by losses in real estate and energy shares.



The blue-chip CSI300 index closed down 0.38 percent at 3,828.70 points while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.35 percent to 3,117.97 points.



The healthcare sector led with a 2.2 percent rise while real estate and energy firms each ended down 1.5 percent.



China is "days away" from revealing new rules governing its asset management industry, an unnamed source close to the country's central bank said.



Traders across the markets have been waiting for the final release of the Chinese government's new rule set for the $15 trillion domestic asset management sector.



Sentiment was also curbed by losses on Wall Street where high bond yields triggered risk aversion.



Wall Street dropped sharply on Tuesday as warnings by bellwether companies of higher costs reverberated as the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield pierced the 3 percent level for the first time in four years.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Star Lake Bioscience Co Inc Zhaoqing Guangdong, up 10.11 percent, followed by Sumec Corp, up 10.09 percent and Founder Technology Group Co, up 10.06 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Hunan Baili Engineering Sci & Tech Co, down 10 percent, followed by Zhejiang Dayuan Pumps Industry Co, down 10 percent and Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co, down 9.06 percent.





