Workers install the last T-shaped girder on the Leshan-Ya'an Highway Bridge at the construction site of the Chengdu-Ya'an section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 42-kilometer Chengdu-Ya'an link is a crucial part of the Sichuan-Tibet railway. It will take about eight hours to travel from Chengdu, Sichuan's capital, to Lhasa, capital of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The distance between Chengdu and Lhasa is 1,251 kilometers.